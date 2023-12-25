EPS seeks increase in compensation to flood-affected people

December 25, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday urged the DMK government to provide additional compensation to those who were affected by the unprecedented floods that hit four southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, the former Chief Minister demanded that the government increase the compensation from ₹6,000 to ₹15,000 for the affected persons in the southern districts, and called for granting interest-free loans to them. He said animal carcasses should be removed from the flood-hit areas to avoid the outbreak of an epidemic.

The government should have been prepared to handle any situation and initiated relief measures to gain the confidence of the people, he said, adding that the AIADMK functionaries continued to distribute relief materials in the affected districts.