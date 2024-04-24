EPS says Prime Minister’s remarks concerning Muslims ‘unacceptable’

April 24, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday came out against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent speech in Rajasthan concerning Muslims.

Pointing out that Mr. Modi had spoken in a “controversial manner,” Mr. Palaniswami said that expressing such a controversial opinion would not behove of the country’s sovereignty.

It would be in the interests of the nation and communal harmony that political leaders avoided articulating objectionable views that would otherwise cause apprehension among Muslims. It was “unacceptable” to make a comment that would offend the sentiments of the community, he said.