GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

EPS says PM’s remarks on Muslims ‘unacceptable’; Jawahirullah writes to EC

April 24, 2024 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Meanwhile, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president M.H. Jawahirullah has written to the Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, seeking disqualification of Mr. Modi and a ban on his campaign in respect of the speech.

In a letter to the Election Commission (EC), Prof. Jawahirullah quoted Mr. Modi as saying, “The Congress manifesto says they will calculate the gold with mothers and sisters, get information about it, and distribute that property. They will distribute it to whom? Manmohan Singh’s government had said Muslims have the first right on the country’s assets. It will be distributed among those who have more children. It will be distributed to the infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money go to the infiltrators? Do you approve of this?...”

According to Prof. Jawahirullah, “the vicious and insidious speech” calling Indian Muslims infiltrators, by accusing the Congress of planning to distribute wealth to Indian Muslims, and referring to Indian Muslims as “those with more children” amounted to egregious violation of the Constitution, the Representation of People’s Act, 1951, and the Model Code of Conduct. It was “criminal” on many counts as it categorises all Muslim citizens of the country as usurpers of the nation’s wealth, he added.

“The objective behind making such communal remarks was to make political gains at the cost of destroying the democratic and secular values of the country and is a call for violence against the Muslims. Mr. Modi has violated the oath of office of the Prime Minister of India and has committed a treason against the constitution of India,” wrote Mr. Jawahirullah.

“The silence from the Election Commission of India is deafening,” he said accusing it of being complicit with the BJP. He urged the EC to “take immediate action to disqualify Mr. Modi and ban his election campaign” and sought registration of FIR.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.