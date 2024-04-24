EPS says PM’s remarks on Muslims ‘unacceptable’; Jawahirullah writes to EC

April 24, 2024 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST

Meanwhile, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president M.H. Jawahirullah has written to the Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, seeking disqualification of Mr. Modi and a ban on his campaign in respect of the speech.

In a letter to the Election Commission (EC), Prof. Jawahirullah quoted Mr. Modi as saying, “The Congress manifesto says they will calculate the gold with mothers and sisters, get information about it, and distribute that property. They will distribute it to whom? Manmohan Singh’s government had said Muslims have the first right on the country’s assets. It will be distributed among those who have more children. It will be distributed to the infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money go to the infiltrators? Do you approve of this?...”

According to Prof. Jawahirullah, “the vicious and insidious speech” calling Indian Muslims infiltrators, by accusing the Congress of planning to distribute wealth to Indian Muslims, and referring to Indian Muslims as “those with more children” amounted to egregious violation of the Constitution, the Representation of People’s Act, 1951, and the Model Code of Conduct. It was “criminal” on many counts as it categorises all Muslim citizens of the country as usurpers of the nation’s wealth, he added.

“The objective behind making such communal remarks was to make political gains at the cost of destroying the democratic and secular values of the country and is a call for violence against the Muslims. Mr. Modi has violated the oath of office of the Prime Minister of India and has committed a treason against the constitution of India,” wrote Mr. Jawahirullah.

“The silence from the Election Commission of India is deafening,” he said accusing it of being complicit with the BJP. He urged the EC to “take immediate action to disqualify Mr. Modi and ban his election campaign” and sought registration of FIR.