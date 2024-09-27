ADVERTISEMENT

EPS says people are “confused” over DRI catching “only small fry” in drug smuggling cases

Published - September 27, 2024 10:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Edappadi K. Palaniswami

The AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday contended that people of the State were confused over the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arresting “small fry” in connection with smuggling of drugs despite knowing the “masterminds” behind the State becoming a .”hub” of narcotics.

Referring to the seizure of 112 kg of pseudoephedrine from an export consignment at the Chennai port, Mr Palaniswami called upon the DMK government to give freedom to the police to take action against all those responsible for the spread of drug abuse in the interest of youth

Expressing shock over the seizure, the AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran held the DMK regime responsible for the State to become “the centre of smuggling” of narcotics at the international level. He called for stringent measures in this regard.

In a separate statement, the ADMK Workers’ Rights’ Retrieval Committee coordinator O. Panneerselvam referred to frequent disruptions in power supply in Chennai and said this was a reflection of “administrative inefficiency” of the State government. He urged the authorities to take steps for putting an end to the spell of supply disruptions.

