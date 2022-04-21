EPS requests T.N. government to have a relook at the gold for marriage scheme

Scheme was replaced as there were shortcomings in its implementation: CM

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday requested Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to have a relook at the gold for marriage scheme, which has been replaced with a monthly stipend for girl students of Classes VI to XII. He pointed out that the gold for marriage scheme benefitted a large number of women from poor households.

Mr. Stalin told the Assembly that the scheme was replaced as there were shortcomings in its implementation, and that there was no ill intention behind replacing it.

During a debate on the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department, AIADMK MLA K. Maragatham raised the issue of the marriage assistance scheme being dropped by the DMK government. Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan intervened to say that it was the AIADMK government that did not implement the scheme from 2018-19.

In his response, Mr. Palaniswami said the scheme could not be implemented at that time, since the price of gold was fluctuating. During the past two years, no other works were carried out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

The Chief Minister said the scheme was not reaching the intended beneficiaries and, in some instances, the assistance was paid to women who had children aged four or five.

Mr. Palaniswami insisted that the scheme was meant to help women from poor economic backgrounds, and that it should continue. Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said the current scheme will provide a stipend to girl children to get educated, and will also give them independence.

While it would benefit girl students who are currently studying, what would happen to those who have finished their studies and are looking to get married, Mr. Palaniswami countered.