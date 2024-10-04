GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EPS pensioners’ body complains to PM Modi over minimum pension

The EPS-95 Pensioners Coordination Committee plans to hold a nationwide protest on October 17

Published - October 04, 2024 03:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The EPS-95 Pensioners Coordination Committee, a body of pensioners covered under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995, of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), has complained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issues of not increasing the payment of minimum pension and not hiking the government’s contribution to the EPS.

In a letter sent to him recently, the Nagpur-based committee pointed out that the Union government had decided to increase its contribution to up to 18.5% under the unified pension scheme (from 14% under the National Pension Scheme) but it had not acted on the recommendation of a parliamentary committee, popularly known as Bhagat Singh Koshyari Committee, which stated that the government’s contribution under the EPS should go up from 1.16% to 8.33%.

What are the issues faced by EPFO pensioners?

Likewise, the amount of minimum pension had not been increased for 10 years. Also, through an order of the Union Labour Ministry, the provision on higher pension — pension based on actual salary — was scrapped, “causing significant financial loss to pensioners like us,” the committee’s national general secretary Prakash Pathak and legal advisor Dada Tukaram Zode observed in the letter, claiming that in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, they were promised by leaders of the BJP that in 90 days of coming to power, recommendations of the committee in question would be implemented. 

The committee planned to hold a nationwide protest on October 17, the office-bearers added. 

Published - October 04, 2024 03:26 pm IST

Related Topics

pension and welfare / wage and pension / EPFO

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.