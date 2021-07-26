EPS, OPS leave for Delhi to meet BJP leaders

Alliance partners: AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam with Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Muruga

CHENNAI

26 July 2021 00:54 IST

O. Panneerselvam calls on L. Murugan

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday left for Delhi by two flights from Chennai and Coimbatore respectively.

Both the AIADMK leaders are likely to have a meeting with senior BJP leaders in the national capital on Monday.

Mr. Panneerselvam also called on Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan on Sunday.

Advertising

Advertising

The AIADMK has not released any official press release over their visit to Delhi.

The AIADMK and the BJP were in the same alliance when they contested the Assembly election early this year.