EPS, OPS faction observe MGR’s 35th death anniversary

December 25, 2022 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - CHENNAI

The 35th death anniversary of the AIADMK’s founder and former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran was observed on Saturday by the Edappadi K. Palaniswami faction and the O. Panneerselvam faction separately.

Mr. Palaniswami, the party’s interim general secretary, and his supporters also took a pledge to win 40 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The party’s deposed coordinator O. Panneerselvam took a pledge to form a government in the path shown by MGR.

After paying floral tribute at the mausoleum, AIADMK’s former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala told reporters that only cadre could decide who would be their general secretary. AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran also paid floral tributes at the mausoleum.

Tributes to Periyar

All the leaders also paid tributes to Periyar on his 49th death anniversary.

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) leader Premalatha Vijayakanth, along with party members paid floral tributes to MGR and Periyar at the party’s headquarters in Koyambedu.

In a Twitter post, Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan said he was paying tributes to Periyar from the Bharat Jodo Yatra in New Delhi, and recalled that Periyar created the idea of equality.

Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani, in a statement, asked to take a pledge to defeat the Sanatana forces and safeguard democracy and social justice.

VCK Founder Thol. Thirumavalavan also paid his tributes to Periyar and called for defeating the Sanatana forces and ensuring equality.

Members of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee also paid their tributes to Periyar.