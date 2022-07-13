EPS names Munusamy, Natham Viswanathan deputy general secretaries

Edappadi K. Palaniswami

July 13, 2022 20:51 IST

AIADMK leader appoints 11 organisation secretaries

The AIADMK’s interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Wednesday announced the composition of his team of office bearers.

K.P. Munusamy and Natham R. Viswanathan have been made deputy general secretaries of the party. Previously, Mr. Munusamy was a deputy coordinator, and Mr. Viswanathan, an organisation secretary. The latter remains secretary of the Dindigul (east) district unit.

As Tamilmagan Hussain had become the chairman of the party presidium, the post held by him - MGR Mandram secretary - went to veteran leader C. Ponnaiyan. Former Local Administration Minister S.P. Velumani was appointed headquarters secretary, a post hitherto held by Mr. Palaniswami.

Eleven persons, mostly former Ministers, have been made organisation secretaries. They are Sellur K. Raju, C. Ve. Shanmugam, P. Dhanapal, K.P. Anbalagan, R. Kamaraj, O.S. Manian, Kadambur C. Raju, K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, P. Benjamin, V.V. Rajan Chellappa and N. Balaganga.

The first list of office-bearers did not include former Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, who had been functioning as the chief spokesperson of the party.

‘Amma’s rule’

Mr. Palaniswami assured his party members that he will work hard to re-establish ‘Amma’s [Jayalalithaa] rule’.

Declaring that this was his goal, Mr. Palaniswami, in a thanksgiving statement, called upon his party colleagues to stand by him in realising the goal and “rooting out evil forces” of the State. Pointing out that he had been serving the party for the last 48 years, he thanked a host of functionaries, former Ministers and local bodies’ leaders for entrusting him with the responsibility of heading the party.

Recalling the words of Jayalalithaa, who had said the AIADMK would continue to function for the people for hundreds of years, Mr. Palaniswami said he would, all his life, work for the growth of his party and the welfare of the people of the State.