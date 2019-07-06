EPS makes a slew of announcements in House

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday made a slew of announcements which would be implemented in the coming years. These included a number of schemes under the Agriculture, Cooperation, Environment and Forests Departments.

In his suo motu statements in the House, Mr. Palaniswami said the State government would undertake georeferencing of forest areas as recommended by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. A sum of ₹50 crore would be earmarked for the exercise with the help of differential global positioning system, he said. Considering the risks being undertaken by 1,119 anti-poaching watchers in the Forest Department, Mr. Palaniswami announced a hike in their consolidated pay from ₹10,000 a month to ₹12,500. He also announced that forest extension centres would be set up in Coimbatore, Namakkal, Karur, Thanjavur, Kancheepuram, Dharmapuri, Virudhunagar and Chennai at a cost of ₹2.4 crore.

Setting up of auditoriums in Kalakkad-Mundanthurai, Anamalai and Sathiyamangalam Tiger Reserves at a total cost of ₹9 crore, developing roads to the total length of about 577 km in forest areas at ₹57.70 crore and protecting, developing the water body at Chitlapakkam at ₹25 crore were also among the announcements. The government would open a rice mill with a capacity of 100 tonnes daily at Peravurani in Thanjavur district at a cost of ₹25 crore, Mr. Palaniswami said and added that 28 godowns would be built for storing civil supplies with a capacity of 36,000 tonnes, at a cost of ₹59.40 crore.

Replacing asbestos cement (AC) sheet roofs in 55 godowns of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation at ₹21.65 crore, laying concrete roads leading to these godowns at a cost of ₹54.44 crore and setting up cold storage facilities at Palacode.