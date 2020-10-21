EPS is the CM candidate of AIADMK-led coalition: Jayakumar

CHENNAI

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is the candidate of the AIADMK-led front for the office of Chief Minister, Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar asserted on Wednesday.

“We, all those in our coalition, are very clear on this aspect,” the Minister said, when his opinion was sought for the reported observation of the BJP State president L. Murugan that it was for the leadership of his party to decide who would be the CM candidate of the front headed by the BJP.

Pointing out that Mr. Murugan too knew that Mr. Palaniswami was the CM candidate of the AIADMK-led coalition, the Minister said each party had its own ideology and policies. “During elections, some parties [while being part of an alliance] issue manifestoes on their own. This does not mean that they will be leaving the alliance,” he said.

