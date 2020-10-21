EPS is the CM candidate of AIADMK-led coalition: Jayakumar

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is the candidate of the AIADMK-led front for the office of Chief Minister, Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar asserted on Wednesday.
“We, all those in our coalition, are very clear on this aspect,” the Minister said, when his opinion was sought for the reported observation of the BJP State president L. Murugan that it was for the leadership of his party to decide who would be the CM candidate of the front headed by the BJP.
Pointing out that Mr. Murugan too knew that Mr. Palaniswami was the CM candidate of the AIADMK-led coalition, the Minister said each party had its own ideology and policies. “During elections, some parties [while being part of an alliance] issue manifestoes on their own. This does not mean that they will be leaving the alliance,” he said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath