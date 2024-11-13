 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EPS hits out at DMK for ‘stifling’ voice of government workers

Updated - November 13, 2024 12:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday hit out at the DMK government for not having fulfilled three major assurances made to government employees and teachers.

In a release, he said that the State was “stifling” the voice of government employees by arresting them, contrary to how the previous AIADMK regime handled their agitations.

The principal Opposition party, he said, was akin to a shadow government. If those in power don’t function earnestly, it would correct their actions. “But this cannot be expected of the DMK, which captured power by making promises that cannot be fulfilled,” he added.

Event on Nov. 24

The AIADMK has decided to hold an event on November 24 to mark the centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister Janaki Ramachandran, a separate release said.

Mr. Palaniswami has constituted a six-member committee comprising five former Ministers — including C. Ponnaiyan, who was the Law and Education Minister in the short-lived Ministry headed by Janaki — for the purpose.

Other members include R.B. Udhayakumar, Kadambur C. Raju, C. Vijayabaskar and Vaigaichelvan; and film director R.V. Udayakumar. The event is scheduled to be held at a marriage hall in Vanagaram near Chennai.

The party has requested its members and the public to send photos, poems and essays in memory of the former Chief Minister to the office of Namadhu Puratchi Thalaivi by email (twoleafmedia@gmail.com) or post by November 18.

Ex-MLA rejoins party

Meanwhile, former legislator of Alandur V.N.P. Venkatraman rejoined the AIADMK in the presence of Mr. Palaniswami on Tuesday. Till now, he was with the camp led by ADMK Workers’ Rights Retrieval Committee coordinator O. Panneerselvam.

Published - November 13, 2024 12:01 am IST

Related Topics

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / state politics / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.