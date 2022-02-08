‘EPS has no moral right to talk of law and order’

Stalin counters Palaniswami’s charges on poll promises

DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday said AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami had no right to speak about the law and order situation when a heist-cum-murder had occurred in the former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad Estate bungalow during his tenure as Chief Minister.

Addressing the DMK cadre of Salem via video conferencing as part of the campaign for the urban local bodies elections, he said Mr. Palaniswami, “who was incapable of finding the real culprits and those who had sent hired goons to Kodanad when the AIADMK was in power”, had no locus standi to complain about the current DMK regime.

The DMK leader also wondered why the AIADMK MLAs walked out of the Assembly and complained to the Governor about further probe in the case.

He said the DMK, during the last Assembly election campaign, had made it clear that if voted to power, it would bring out the truth behind the crime and hence the investigation was expedited now. Police can conduct further investigation in any case and it is their right to do so when they get additional information (in a case). The AIADMK cadre themselves are asking to unearth the truth behind the incident, he claimed.

Countering Mr. Palaniswami’s charges that the DMK has not fulfilled its poll promises and came to power, making attractive promises, Mr. Stalin contended the public was aware that 70% of election promises have been fulfilled.

Highlighting various schemes implemented by the State government in the past eight months, including free travel for women in town buses and Illam Thedi Kalvi Thitam, he wondered where Mr. Palaniswami was “hiding during the past eight months”. He said the government has planned various development schemes for the district, including laying underground drainage lines wherever it is unavailable in Salem Corporation, providing uninterrupted drinking water supply, constructing flyovers to prevent traffic congestion and several others.

Mr. Stalin said the party could not win as expected in Salem in the Assembly election. The victory that was lost then should be gained in the urban local bodies elections. Salem holds an important place in DMK’s history, Mr. Stalin said and urged the DMK-led candidates to win big in this election.