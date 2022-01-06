‘EPS has no locus standi on gutkha’

CHENNAI

06 January 2022 01:16 IST

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Wednesday said former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had no locus standi to criticise the DMK government on the issue of alleged gutkha sale since the whole world knew about the sale of gutkha and narcotic substances during the previous AIADMK regime and involvement of officials.

“The AIADMK government became a laughing stock,” he said.

To another allegation of Mr. Palaniswami that crimes against women had increased, Mr. Thennarasu wondered whether the former Chief Minister had conveniently forgotten the Pollachi sexual assault case.

Advertising

Advertising

“The DMK government has found a solution. What action did the AIADMK government take against those involved in the case? People know how the AIADMK government protected them,” he said.

He said it was the AIADMK govenment that damaged the image of the police force in the State.