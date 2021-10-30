EPS: govt. staff are working under stress

Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday said several employees of departments in charge of local bodies were working under stress and fear.

Mr. Palaniswami, in a statement, referred to reports about a block development officer in Mayiladuthurai district, who applied for leave as he could not withstand pressure brought upon him by the panchayat union council’s chairman, who belonged to the ruling DMK.

Stating that his party had hoped that the DMK regime’s “anarchic tendency” would come down after his party presented a memorandum to then Governor Banwarilal Purohit, against the government, he said members of the DMK should mend their ways.