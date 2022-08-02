Edappadi Palaniswami files ₹1.1 crore suit against Arappor Iyakkam for naming him in tender irregularities

Also seeks for an injunction restraining the NGO from circulating allegations against him in social media

The Madras High Court, on Monday, ordered notice returnable by August 11 on a suit for damages filed by former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami against non-governmental organisation Arrappor Iyakkam for having named him in the alleged ₹692 crore tender irregularities in the Highways department between 2019 and 2021.

Justice Krishnan Ramasamy also permitted advocate S.R. Rajagopal, representing the former CM, to take private notice. When the counsel insisted on an interim injunction restraining the NGO from continuing to make the allegations in the social media, the judge said a call on grant of injunction could be taken after the defendant enters appearance through its counsel.

The judge told the counsel the damage appeared to have been already done. On Mr. Rajagopal’s contention that the NGO was continuing to circulate text and video messages on the social media with the sole intention of damaging Mr. Palaniswami’s reputation, the judge said any such future messages can be brought to the notice of the court on August 11.

In his suit, the former CM had sought for a direction to the NGO to pay him ₹1.1 crore towards notional damage to his reputation. He also sought a permanent injunction restraining it from circulating any more allegations or insinuations against him on the social media.