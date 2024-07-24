EPS disappointed as Budget has ‘no scheme’ for State

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday expressed disappointment over the Union Budget not having announced any scheme for Tamil Nadu. The Budget, which had been prepared to please the States ruled by the BJP and its allies, did not aim at encouraging equitable economic growth in the country. There being no announcement for Tamil Nadu showed the “grudge” of the Centre towards the State, he posted on social media. He further said that was a “huge disappointment” that the DMK and its allies, which won all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, could not secure any project for the State.

The AIADMK’s former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala said though the Budget had some positive features, it was “unfortunate” that the document did not have what was widely expected by the people. Since there was no mention of reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel, controlling the increase in rates of essential commodities was doubtful. While there could have been a higher allocation for the farm sector, it was disappointing that the personal income ceiling had not been revised to ₹5 lakh, she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.