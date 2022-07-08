EPS deplores searches on premises of his party colleague

AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami deplored the searches conducted by DVAC on properties belonging to former Food Minister R. Kamaraj, his sons and associates across the State.

In a couple of tweets, Mr. Palaniswami said the DMK regime, which could not take on the AIADMK directly, was resorting to “acts of vendetta”. Instead, it should concentrate on people’s welfare, he said.

On the searches conducted by the Income Tax Department at the residence of R. Chandrasekar, regarded as a close aide of former AIADMK Minister S.P. Velumani, the party organisation secretary and former Minister, D. Jayakumar, said he could speak about Mr. Velumani but not about Mr. Chandrasekar, “who is a businessman”. However, Mr. Jayakumar added that his organisation would face all the cases legally.