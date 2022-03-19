EPS criticises DMK government on Mekedatu

The AIADMK co-coordinator and Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, criticised the DMK government for not expressing any opposition to the deliberations of an all-party meeting held in Bengaluru on the Mekedatu issue.

In a statement, he found fault with the government which, according to him, had not realised the seriousness of the adverse impact of the Mekedatu project on Tamil Nadu’s realisation of the Cauvery water. He urged the government to stall the efforts of the Karnataka government on Mekedatu by getting the case in the Supreme Court expedited.