Former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami was admitted to a private hospital on Thursday. He arrived around 5.30 a.m. and was treated for gastroenterological issues. He was discharged later.
EPS admitted to hospital
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI ,
October 22, 2021 00:02 IST
