EPS a puppet in the hands of his Delhi masters: DMK
DMK organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi on Wednesday hit out at AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and former party coordinator O. Panneerselvam, saying both of them were puppets in the hands of their masters [BJP] in Delhi.
Referring to Mr. Palaniswami’s statement at the general council meeting, wondering whether Mr. Stalin thought he was “the old Palaniswami”, Mr. Bharathi asked the AIADMK leader to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi using the same phrase. “The old Palaniswami fell at the feet of V.K. Sasikala; the new Palaniswami is lying at the feet of Modi-Amit Shah,” Mr. Bharathi said.
He also dared the AIADMK interim general secretary to speak about the raids on R. Chandrasekar in Coimbatore and Cheyyadurai in Aruppukottai, where the Income Tax Department detected undisclosed income to the tune of ₹500 crore.
