ADVERTISEMENT

EPFO to hold grievance redress meet today

January 26, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Regional Office, Royapettah, will hold “Nidhi Aapke Nikat” NAN 2.0 (PF Near You) at the Chennai Collectorate on January 27 for speedy redress of long-pending grievances, providing online services and awareness session for subscribers/establishments covered with EPFO.

The meeting will be held at the Conference Hall, 8th Floor and the theme for the month is EPF Advances. The registration starts from 9 a.m. and the sessions will go on till evening 5.45 p.m.

Subscribers and employers who desire to get redress for their grievances pertaining to the EPFO, Regional Office, Chennai (North) and Chennai (South) may visit the venue in the scheduled timings as applicable. Members service delivery and grievance redress shall be available throughout the day, according to a press note.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, EPFO, Regional Office, Tambaram, said it would conduct “Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0” on January 27 between 9 a.m. and 5.45 p.m. at the DRDA Meeting Hall, Collectorate Complex, Chengalpattu.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US