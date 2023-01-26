HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

EPFO to hold grievance redress meet today

January 26, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Regional Office, Royapettah, will hold “Nidhi Aapke Nikat” NAN 2.0 (PF Near You) at the Chennai Collectorate on January 27 for speedy redress of long-pending grievances, providing online services and awareness session for subscribers/establishments covered with EPFO.

The meeting will be held at the Conference Hall, 8th Floor and the theme for the month is EPF Advances. The registration starts from 9 a.m. and the sessions will go on till evening 5.45 p.m.

Subscribers and employers who desire to get redress for their grievances pertaining to the EPFO, Regional Office, Chennai (North) and Chennai (South) may visit the venue in the scheduled timings as applicable. Members service delivery and grievance redress shall be available throughout the day, according to a press note.

Meanwhile, EPFO, Regional Office, Tambaram, said it would conduct “Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0” on January 27 between 9 a.m. and 5.45 p.m. at the DRDA Meeting Hall, Collectorate Complex, Chengalpattu.

Related Topics

Chennai / labour / employee benefits / pension and welfare

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.