EPFO to conduct ‘PF Near You’ programme today

March 26, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is conducting NAN 2.0 (Nidhi Aapke Nikat - PF Near You) in various districts between 9:00 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. on Monday.

The Chennai North Regional Office is conducting the programme at Conference Hall, Amma Maaligai, Greater Chennai Corporation. The Ambattur Regional Office is conducting it at The Conference Hall, Sipcot Project Office, Sipcot Industrial Estate, Gummidipoondi.

The programme will also be held in Kancheepuram, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Puducherry.

An orientation programme for newly-covered establishments, online services for employers/principal employers/contractors, online services for employees, and submission of digital life certificates by pensioners will be among the areas covered, according to a press release.