The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) gave away pension payment orders to retiring employees of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals and Ashok Leyland as part of PRAYAAS scheme on Thursday. The orders were given to the retiring employees by Sudhir Kumar Jaiswal, Regional PF Commissioner-II (pension), regional office, Chennai north, the release said.
EPFO gives pension orders
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
April 03, 2021 01:39 IST
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
April 03, 2021 01:39 IST
