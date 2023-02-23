EPFO and ESIC to jointly organise grievance redress meeting

February 23, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) and ESIC are jointly organising NAN 2.0 (Nidhi Aapke Nikat- PF Near You) and ESIC-Suvidha Samagham meeting on February 27 between 9 a.m. and 5.45 p.m.

For the Chennai South regional office the meeting is happening at Tamil Nadu Health System Project, DMS Annex Building, Anna Salai Teynampet. For Ambattur regional office, the event is scheduled at a hall in Tiruvallur municipality office. For the Tambaram region, the event for Kancheepuram district is being held at The Pallavaram Tanners’ Association, Chromepet, while for the Kanchipuram region is being held on the premises of Apollo Tyres Ltd., Oragadam.

Under the Vellore region, for Vellore, the venue is at District Industries Centre, for Tiruvannamalai, its been arranged at Krishna Vidya Mandir School, for Ranipet; it would happen at Roca Parryware and for Tirupattur it will happen at the KAR Polytechnic College, Ambur. At the union territory, Puducherry the event will take place at Sri Manakular Vinayagar Medical College and Hospital, Kalitheerthalkuppam, and at Karaikal it will happen at Pondicherry Power Corporation.

Several activities will be held during the program including redressing the grievances from members/pensioners, insured persons and beneficiaries and employers, providing assistance to seed UAN KYCs, file e-Nomination and upload the details of contractors and awareness program on new initiatives/reforms among others.