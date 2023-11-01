November 01, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the police has received complaints from 1,554 more investors against Coimbatore-based Universal Trading Solutions Pvt Ltd (UTS), which duped investors of hundreds of crore through Ponzi schemes.

The complaints against UTS were received in a petition camp organised by the EOW on Tuesday, as part of its ongoing investigation in the scam. The 1,554 petitioners accused the Coimbatore-based firm of having defrauded them of ₹125.94 crore.

According to the EOW, the petitioners came from Thiruvarur, Pudukottai, Tiruchi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Chennai, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Karur, the Nilgiris, Salem, Dharmapuri and Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu and from Pondicherry, Kerala and Karnataka.

EOW registered a case against UTS on June 22, 2019. It had received a total of 598 complaints, alleging cheating to the tune of of ₹22.78 crore, till August 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The firm is alleged to have cheated a total of 76,597 investors. The EOW arranged the petition mela on Tuesday, under the supervision of EOW Superintendent of Police Josh Thangaiah, in a move to get complaints from all the defrauded investors.

The agency has already arrested the managing director of the firm, Ramesh aka Gowtham Ramesh; directors Kanagaraj and J.S. Jaskar; general manager Sunil Kumar; Ramesh’s parents V. Govindasamy and G. Lakshmi; and Justin Prabhakaran of Karur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.