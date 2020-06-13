Environmental issues are not just concerns of the elites and educated: Thirumavalavan

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Saturday said that environmental issues should be seen through the lens of the disenfranchised or those who support the rights of the disenfranchised.

In an online discussion organised by Poovulagin Nanbargal, he said that traditional ways of thinking about politics - as left wing and right wing - in society should be sidestepped.

“When we talk about left and right wing politics, there will also be centrists. Having viewed society in a horizontal manner for long, we must think about society in terms of circles – with power lying in the centre, and then disenfranchised who cannot attain power or go close to the power centres. We have to speak in support of the disenfranchised. Those against them are the power centres – they have the power and they make the laws,” said Mr. Thirumavalavan.

He added that the reason why dangerous viruses that cause diseases such COVID-19 are spreading from wild species is because of the increased contact between man and wildlife.

“We have taken over the land of the wildlife. This is the reason why viruses are transferring over to humans. By large scale deforestation, setting up industries and laying roads in areas, we are reducing the wildlife areas. That’s why there are more man-animal conflicts,” said Mr. Thirumavalavan.

He said that the powers that be are consistently making laws that only provide an advantage for the ruling class. Taking the example of PM Narendra Modi’s announcement that India should be self-reliant and also ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ to kick start the economy after the lockdown, Mr. Thirumavalavan asked: “Is Aatma Nirbhar Bharat talking about welfare of economic migrants? They are talking about privatising airports and private participation in space exploration research. What is the connection between privatisation of airports and stopping the spread of COVID-19 and bailing out the poor and middle classes?” said Mr. Thirumavalavan.

Speaking about why people have not indulged in large scale protests against policies that exploit nature, he said, “They have to develop an ideological understanding of environmental issues. Once that happens, people will start speaking up against environmental degradation without organisation or a party leadership.”

He rejected the notion that environmental issues are issues of the elite. “It is not just the job of NGOs or educated or the elites to protect the environment. It is the duty of everyone – as a political party, we will create more and more awareness about the importance of protecting the environment and need for policies,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said the middle classes have developed a world view in support of the power centres but political parties should make them see the value of supporting the disenfranchised.