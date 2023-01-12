ADVERTISEMENT

Environment Minister urges public to celebrate ‘smoke-free’ Bhogi

January 12, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

Meyyanathan cautions against burning discarded tyres, plastic goods

The Hindu Bureau

Corporation officials and NSS volunteers of PSG Arts and Science College conducting an awareness rally for ‘smoke-free Bhogi’ near airport in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement.

Siva V. Meyyanathan, Minister for Environment and Climate Change, has appealed to the public to celebrate smoke-free Bhogi festival. He pointed out that burning of discarded tyres, plastic goods, tubes, papers causes air pollution.

“Our forefathers celebrated Bhogi festival before Pongal, traditionally based on hope by discarding dark thinking, and hooting and hollering good thoughts to commemorate Pongal festival. They heralded Bhogi with old materials and goods crafted from natural materials, and these did not pollute the atmosphere or have an influence on the environment,” the Minister said in a press release.

Mr. Meyyanathan noted that because of dense smoke caused by burning of old materials, air and road traffic are disrupted. “Furthermore, it creates air pollution and health hazards to the public causing eye irritation, sneezing etc.,” he said .The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board is taking steps to create public awareness in the Greater Chennai Corporation and all districts across the State, he added.

