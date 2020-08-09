Environment award presented

The Dr. M.S. Swaminathan Award for Environmental Protection 2020 was on Saturday virtually presented to R.S. Paroda, former Director General, Indian Council for Agricultural Research, during an online meeting organised by the Rotary Club of Madras East.

The award was presented for his outstanding contribution in the area of agricultural research, education and extension, especially in the field of conservation and management of agrobiodiversity.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Paroda said there was a need to scale up new innovations by involving the youth and the private sector needed to be embraced to ensure food and nutrition safety.

World Health Organization’s Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said this was the time to reflect on things that we were not doing very well before the pandemic.

Telengana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said practices to protect the environment should start at home.