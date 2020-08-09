Environment award presented

The Dr. M.S. Swaminathan Award for Environmental Protection 2020 was on Saturday virtually presented to R.S. Paroda, former Director General, Indian Council for Agricultural Research, during an online meeting organised by the Rotary Club of Madras East.
The award was presented for his outstanding contribution in the area of agricultural research, education and extension, especially in the field of conservation and management of agrobiodiversity.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Paroda said there was a need to scale up new innovations by involving the youth and the private sector needed to be embraced to ensure food and nutrition safety.
World Health Organization’s Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said this was the time to reflect on things that we were not doing very well before the pandemic.
Telengana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said practices to protect the environment should start at home.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath