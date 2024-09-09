GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Envious neighbour kills toddler, stuffs body in washing machine in Tirunelveli

Updated - September 10, 2024 04:50 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
The deceased toddler, Sanjay

The deceased toddler, Sanjay | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Radhapuram police have arrested a 38-year-old woman for allegedly murdering a three-year-old boy and stuffing the body in a washing machine.

Sanjay, 3, of Aaththukurichi near Radhapuram in Tirunelveli district went missing while he was playing in front of his house on Monday (September 9, 2024). Based on the complaint from the boy’s father Vignesh, a mason, Radhapuram police filed a case.

During investigation, the police found that Sanjay was playing in front of the opposite house when he went missing. When the police searched the opposite house, they found the boy’s body stuffed in the washing machine and picked up the house owner, Thangam, 38, for interrogation.

Police said that Thangam had prior enmity with Mr. Vignesh due to a land dispute and was suffering from depression after her son was killed in a road accident a few months ago. “Since Thangam was envious of Mr. Vignesh as he was leading a happy life with his wife and son, she stuffed Sanjay in a gunny bag, in which he died. She kept the body in the washing machine and planned to dispose of it later.”

They added that she was not cooperating with the investigation.

Further probe is on.

Published - September 09, 2024 06:31 pm IST

