Enumerate and enlist all unorganised workers in 34 welfare boards, HC directs government

The Madras High Court has directed the State government to undertake an extensive process of enumerating and enlisting all unorganised workers in the State under 34 different welfare boards constituted for their benefit.
Justices M.M. Sundresh and R. Hemalatha directed all Collectors to undertake the exercise and complete it within eight weeks. The directions were issued while dismissing the plea for granting COVID-19 cash relief to unregistered workers too.
The judges agreed with Advocate General Vijay Narayan that such a direction could not be issued since it was mandatory to be a registered member of the Welfare Board concerned and also to have renewed the registration after paying necessary charges.
It was from the funds that had been contributed by the members that the government had ordered payment of cash assistance and hence it would not be proper to grant the relief to workers who had failed to register or renew the registration, the A-G said.
However, holding that the unorganised workers, who were mostly illiterates or semi-literates, could not be left in a lurch forever and they should be able to get benefits in the future, the judges ordered for carrying out the enumeration exercise.
They also made it clear that the applicants need not be asked to produce certificates from Village Administrative Officers concerned before enrolling their names in the boards and that it would be the duty of the board to check the genuineness of the applicants through the VAOs.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath