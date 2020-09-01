Entry to temples in Tamil Nadu to be regulated with tokens

CHENNAI

01 September 2020 16:46 IST

Places of worship opened in the State on Tuesday, but saw a limited number of devotees

In an effort to restrict the number of persons inside a given temple at a time, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department has introduced a token system for the entry of devotees into temples.

Those wanting to enter temples can either go directly to the place of worship, get tokens and enter according to the time mentioned on it, or apply online. Around 100 major temples have online links through which devotees can get tokens and go to the respective temple accordingly. Apart from tokens, temples will also sell tickets for darshan.

Day one of reopening of places of worship in the State on Tuesday witnessed a limited number of devotees.

In Chennai with temples opening early in the morning, many devotees were there at the time of opening itself. Police and security personnel ensured that devotees did not barge in. They were let in one by one.

Though major temples under the HR and CE had drawn circles on the ground for physical distancing norms to be followed and were ready with barricades, smaller temples were yet to carry out these instructions. “The opening could have been done after giving us a week’s time,” said a temple trustee, who did not want to be named.

Since Rahu Ketu Peyarchi was happening on Tuesday, shrines for these deities saw crowds. The Punnainallur Mariamman temple saw around 900 devotees in the morning, Tanjore Big temple saw 650 and, the Sathuragiri hill top Sundaramahalingam Temple, 400. With overnight rains, the Forest Department and police officials were keeping a watch on the hill that is prone to flash floods. People were allowed in till 1 p.m.

In Tirunelveli district, temples attracted decent crowds from 7 a.m. onwards. At the Swami Nellaiyappar – Gandhimathi Ambal Temple in Tirunelveli Town, there was huge crowd from Tuesday morning onwards. By 8 a.m., close to 300 devotees had dharshan in the shrine. The devotees were allowed to visit only Sri Nellaiyappar and Sri Gandhimathi Ambal sannidhis.

The devotees, who maintained physical distancing, were not allowed take along with them the puja materials and no ‘prasadam’ was given. As the devotees above the age of 65 and below the age of 10 were not allowed inside, many were quite disappointed.

“Most of the devotees coming to the places of worship are senior citizens who have retired from service. We’re fully aware of the situation prevailing now that has resulted in such restrictions. So, the government should allow senior citizens inside the places of worship with due protection with particular timings and restricted numbers,” said N. Sankaranarayanan of Tirunelveli town.

In the mosques that remained closed after the lockdown was clamped on March 25 last, the, ‘fajr’ morning namaz (prayers), started in the early hours of Tuesday. Those who turned up for the early morning prayers were asked to ensure physical distancing while offering prayers.

The Holy Masses were conducted in all parish churches and also in the Cathedral of Palayamkottai RC Diocese on Tuesday. Holy services were conducted in the Holy Trinity Cathedral of Tirunelveli CSI Diocese, in which around 200 parishioners participated.

In Lord Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur, the free dharshan is restricted to only 2,000 devotees a day. Those wanting the free dharshan need to get tokens near the auditorium. The ₹100 token for dharshan is given to 25 persons for a particular duration to restrict crowds. No permission has been given for tonsuring of heads and piercing of ears on the beach and also at ‘Naazhi kinaru’,ws while no devotee has been allowed to stay in the temple lodges.