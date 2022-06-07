Entry of tourists banned in Hogenakkal as Cauvery inflow crosses 16,000 cusecs

Rain in Karnataka cited as the reason for the increased inflow

River in spate in Hogenakkal: Water gushes down the five falls in Hogenakkalin Dharmapuri as the inflow in Cauvery rose to 16,000 cusecs on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Rain in Karnataka cited as the reason for the increased inflow

Entry of tourists to Hogenakkal has been temporarily banned as the Cauvery’s inflow into the river crossed 16,000 cusecs on Wednesday. The administration has also ordered an immediate suspension of coracle operations.

Water has been discharged from Kabini and Krishnaraja Sagar reservoirs in Karnataka owing to sustained rains. Collector S. Dhivyadarshini issued orders banning tourists’ entry into the river and the waterfall

. “Public are also forbidden from crossing the river or bathing of the livestock in the river. The ban on tourists and coracle operations will remain in place until further orders,” the Collector said.

Meanwhile, the inflow into the Mettur dam increased to 10,410 cusecs on Tuesday. Public Works Department officials said rain was the reason for the increase.

Water level in the dam stood at 114.75 feet on Tuesday against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage was 85,344 mcft. The inflow into the dam increased to 10,410 cusecs from Monday’s inflow of 6,417 cusecs. The discharge into the Cauvery river continued to be 8,000 cusecs.