Tamil NaduPUDUCHERRY 17 June 2020 00:05 IST
Comments
Entry of people from Chennai restricted: CM
Updated: 17 June 2020 00:05 IST
The government has decided to tighten restrictions on the entry of persons from Chennai. Announcing the decision in a video message to media, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said from Wednesday, only those having permission of the Collector would be allowed to enter Puducherry.
“Even people with an e-pass from Chennai will not be allowed to enter Puducherry without the Collector's consent. Only those coming for medical treatment from neighbouring districts will be allowed,” he said. On entry, a 14-day quarantine is mandatory, he said. The government has also decided to impose fine on those not wearing masks and adhering to personal distancing norms, he added.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...