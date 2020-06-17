Entry of people from Chennai restricted: CM

PUDUCHERRY

17 June 2020 00:05 IST

The government has decided to tighten restrictions on the entry of persons from Chennai. Announcing the decision in a video message to media, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said from Wednesday, only those having permission of the Collector would be allowed to enter Puducherry.

“Even people with an e-pass from Chennai will not be allowed to enter Puducherry without the Collector's consent. Only those coming for medical treatment from neighbouring districts will be allowed,” he said. On entry, a 14-day quarantine is mandatory, he said. The government has also decided to impose fine on those not wearing masks and adhering to personal distancing norms, he added.

