Tamil Nadu

Entry of people from Chennai restricted: CM

The government has decided to tighten restrictions on the entry of persons from Chennai. Announcing the decision in a video message to media, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said from Wednesday, only those having permission of the Collector would be allowed to enter Puducherry.

“Even people with an e-pass from Chennai will not be allowed to enter Puducherry without the Collector's consent. Only those coming for medical treatment from neighbouring districts will be allowed,” he said. On entry, a 14-day quarantine is mandatory, he said. The government has also decided to impose fine on those not wearing masks and adhering to personal distancing norms, he added.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 17, 2020 12:06:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/entry-of-people-from-chennai-restricted-cm/article31846639.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY