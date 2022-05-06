Entries open for World No Tobacco Day online contest

Special Correspondent May 06, 2022 21:20 IST

Special Correspondent May 06, 2022 21:20 IST

Contest is open to two categories of those in the 8-18 age group and those above 18

Contest is open to two categories of those in the 8-18 age group and those above 18

Registrations for the World No Tobacco Day 2022 Online Contest have opened. Several competitions, including drawing, photography, slogan writing, reel making, emphasising the theme “Tobacco: threat to our environment” have been organised, for two categories, those aged between 8 and 18 and those aged above 18. Posters related to each competition item, guidelines and detailed instructions are available on the Tobacco Monitor website ( http://tobaccomonitor.co.in/ ), according to a release. To register, participants may download Tobacco Monitor application from the Play Store (https://bit.ly/3xQyGvT), and open the application when installed. Applicants may click on ‘world no tobacco day’ icon. After submitting the form, applicants will receive the registration ID and link, with which they can open the submission portal to submit their entries. To clarify doubts contact 9498044473, 9498044472 or email at tobaccomonitorwntd@gmail.com



Our code of editorial values