Entries invited to CIFF Tamil feature film competition

The Indo-Cine Appreciation Foundation, which will organise the 20th Chennai International Film Festival between December 15 and 22, has called for entries from Tamil film producers for the Tamil feature film competition section.

A press release said the last day for submission is November 10 and that the movies which have been censored between October 16, 2021 and October 15, 2022 (both dates inclusive), will be deemed eligible to participate.

The organisers said the entry form can be downloaded from www.icaf.in or obtained in person from the Indo-Cine Appreciation Foundation office in Gemini Parsn Apartments on Cathedral Garden Road.

The forms should be submitted along with a pen drive containing a copy of the film with English subtitles.