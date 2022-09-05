Entries invited to CIFF Tamil feature film competition

Films censored in the last one year as on October 15 eligible

Staff Reporter CHENNAI
September 05, 2022 22:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indo-Cine Appreciation Foundation, which will organise the 20th Chennai International Film Festival between December 15 and 22, has called for entries from Tamil film producers for the Tamil feature film competition section.

ADVERTISEMENT

A press release said the last day for submission is November 10 and that the movies which have been censored between October 16, 2021 and October 15, 2022 (both dates inclusive), will be deemed eligible to participate.

The organisers said the entry form can be downloaded from www.icaf.in or obtained in person from the Indo-Cine Appreciation Foundation office in Gemini Parsn Apartments on Cathedral Garden Road.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The forms should be submitted along with a pen drive containing a copy of the film with English subtitles.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
film festival
Tamil cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app