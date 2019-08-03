Entries invited for short film and documentary fest

Dakshinaa, has invited entries from short film producers and directors for the 5th edition of the Mind-Lense-Magic Short Film and Documentary Festival 2019. The last date for entries is August 15.

Entries are invited from the producers, directors of short films produced during the financial year 2017-2018 and 2018-2019. The best documentary and short film will be awarded ₹15,000 in cash and second prize will be ₹10,000 in addition to citation and memento.

The best director will be awarded ₹10,000. The entries should not exceed 30 minutes including credits. Two copies of entries must be submitted in DVD format to Dakshinaa, 150, 5th Cross Street, Natesan Nagar, 3rd Main Road, Virugambakkam, Chennai 600092.

For details contact: 9710158979/9444383162/9629414200.