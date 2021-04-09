CHENNAI

09 April 2021 00:43 IST

The Indian Institute of Information Technology, Sri City is holding a six-week online technology-based entrepreneurship development programme from April 12. The programme is sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology.

The event is being held under the aegis of Gyan Circle Ventures, the technology business incubator of the Institute, funded by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

There will be sessions on essentials of entrepreneurship, survey of the socio-economic scenario, identification of business opportunities, schemes of assistance offered by various constituents of the support team, preparation of project report, besides achievement motivation training and nuances of managing an enterprise.

Advertising

Advertising

Online interaction with technical experts and sessions on technology and finance will be arranged based on the nature of project selected, an official said.

Graduates with a science and technology degree or three-year diploma programme are eligible to apply.

For more information visit http://www.iiits.ac.in/tedp. E-mail: tedp.gcv@iiits.in; Mobile: 7337327448.