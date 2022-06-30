Entrepreneurship among women will accelerate economic growth, says Poyyamozhi

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education, speaking at the 16th annual conference of Women Entrepreneurs’ Association of Tamil Nadu in Tiruchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

June 30, 2022 11:14 IST

Women entrepreneurships in the State account for only 13%, says the Minister

Promoting entrepreneurship culture among women will pave way for accelerating economic growth, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, School Education Minister, said on Wednesday, while addressing a seminar on the topic at at Srimad Andavan College of Arts and Science.

Women entrepreneurships in the State account for only 13%, and the participation has to be scaled up, he said, inaugurating the two-day seminar on 'Entrepreneurial Opportunities and Government Schemes for Women and Youth', organised by the Department of Women's Studies, Bharathidasan University. The event also marked the 16th annual conference of Women Entrepreneurs' Association of Tamil Nadu.

The thought of transforming into job providers has to be inculcated among women, Mr. Poyyamozhi emphasised.

Presiding over the inaugural session, Vice-Chancellor of Bharathidasan University M. Selvam said a person in employment could transform into an entrepreneur with ease after about 10 years of exposure. Entrepreneurship should be inculcated right from the school level. Such programmes will provide the motivation for taking a plunge into entrepreneurship, the Vice-Chancellor said.

N. Manimekalai, Director and Head, Department of Women's Studies, Bharathidasan University, and M. Rajamaheswari, State president, WEAT, elaborated on the growth of the association in Tamil Nadu.

Special addresses were delivered by the S.V.Srinivasan, general manager in-charge, BHEL, Tiruchi; Sushil Kumar, regional manager, Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation; Ahalya Jeyaraman of Rural Self-Employment Training Institute, Lead Bank; and N. Kanagasabapathi, chairperson, Trade Centre, Tiruchi; and M. Pitchaimani.