Entrepreneur installs life-size statue of late wife at his home

Madurai

11 September 2020 00:08 IST

She was more like my best friend, says Sethuraman

C. Sethuraman, a 74-year-old entrepreneur from Mela Ponnagaram in Madurai, has installed a life-size statue of his late wife at his home to symbolically recreate her presence with him.

His wife, S. Pichaimani, 67, died of heart attack on August 10.

Mr. Sethuraman, who owns three big marriage halls in Madurai, says his wife always supported him even in the most turbulent times during their 48-year journey.

Advertising

Advertising

“I quit my government job as a health inspector to venture into the real estate business. Through the years, I had faced financial losses several times. But she was always there with me. She was more like my best friend,” he adds.

25 days to finish work

After her death, Mr. Sethuraman wanted to recreate the feeling of being with her at home.

“After I came to know that a businessman in Karnataka had installed a statue for his deceased wife, I was inspired to follow suit,” he adds. It took around 25 days for a sculptor in Madurai to make the fibre statue. “It is guaranteed that the statue will stay intact for many decades if it is kept indoors,” he says.

Mr. Sethuraman says his three daughters are married; his eldest son-in-law is Tirupparankundram MLA P. Saravanan.

He has placed the statue in his living room. Mr. Sethuraman also placed a huge portrait of his wife in the living room.

“The portrait is placed in such a manner that the moment I open the door of the living room, my wife’s portrait will be visible. It is to symbolise that my wife still opens the door for me,” he adds.