‘Entire nation will watch T.N. poll results’

SIVAGANGA

01 April 2021 22:09 IST

CPI general secretary Raja says

The entire nation would watch the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election results, and it was the right time to show the AIADMK and the BJP the door, said CPI general secretary D. Raja here on Thursday.

Addressing the public at an election rally in support of party candidate Gunasekaran at Kalayarkoil near here, he said that the Central government was indulging in many anti-people activities. Though major political parties across the country were expressing their disapproval of the BJP and its government at the Centre, the AIADMK was maintaining a stoic silence, he said.

The AIADMK had not raised its voice against the Centre on any controversial issues such as the New Education Policy, new farm laws and NEET. However, in a bid to attract votes, the AIADMK promised to express its concern through resolutions after the election. This would not happen, he said.

Referring to the huge crowd at the venue, Mr. Raja said it indicated a change of government, and appealed to the people to teach a lesson to the AIADMK. The BJP, which was trying to inculcate ‘sanathana’ ideologies, should not be given space in the land of Periyar and Anna. The Tamils alone could stop the BJP’s growth and hence, the whole nation would watch the results on May 2.

He said that Tamil Nadu was known for social justice and women empowerment. The number of the unemployed in the State had touched an all-time high. To restore the lost sheen of the Tamils, the DMK combine should have absolute power, he added.