Entire country is appreciating Amma Mini Clinics: Edappadi Palaniswami

07 January 2021 11:49 IST

The Chief Minister was addresssing the AIADMK’s campaign ‘Vetrinadai Podum Tamizhagam’ in Erode

Chief Minister and AIADMK co-coordinator, Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday criticised DMK president M.K. Stalin for questioning the Amma Mini Clinics’ scheme, when the whole nation is appreciating it. He asked the Leader of Opposition to check with the doctors on the functioning of the clinics.

Addressing an election campaign, titled, ‘Vetrinadai Podum Tamizhagam’ (Tamil Nadu marches on successfully) at Panneerselvam Park in Erode, he said that the government had created a record by opening 2,000 clinics across the State for providing treatment to poor people in their area. “When the country appreciates the scheme, Stalin opposes it”, he said and added that only doctors provide treatment at the clinics. “If he has doubts, he can check with the doctors”, he said.

The State government is providing post-matric scholarship of ₹1,500 crore every year to the students and had also arranged ₹80,000 crore bank loan to 1.07 crore women self help group members in the State. He said that the government had provided free rice and essential commodities to the livelihood affected people for eight months during COVID-19 pandemic. Besides ₹2,500 cash and gift hamper for pongal was being given for all ration card holders to enable them celebrate the festival happily. “But Mr. Stalin says the government did nothing to the people. If he does not know, let him know from his party men”, he added

