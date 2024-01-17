Entire country celebrating Ram temple, says T.N. Governor Ravi

January 17, 2024 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on January 17 said that the whole country was celebrating the coming up of the “magnificent temple” for Lord Ram at Ayodhya.

“Today Ram pervades the entire country as he lives in the heart of every Indian,” Mr. Ravi opined.

After cleaning a few parts of the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam, Mr. Ravi said devotees and people should take active part in keeping temples clean.

“Temples were the centres of gravity of the life of the people. Many of them had long traditions, heritage and history. Villages developed around temples. It was the responsibility of the devotees and the people living around the temples to keep them neat and clean. It was not just the responsibility of the temple administrations alone,” said Mr. Ravi.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi placed special emphasis on cleanliness, including temple premises.

Earlier, Mr. Ravi offered prayers at the temple. He was accorded a traditional reception by the temple priests.