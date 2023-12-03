Enthusiastic turnout for Virudhunagar’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ cooking competition

December 03, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ cooking competition presented by Gold Winner saw an enthusiastic turnout during the preliminary round held in Virudhunagar on Saturday. A multitude of participants showcased their culinary skills.

In this contest, participants were tasked with preparing a traditional Tamil Nadu dish or creatively reinterpreting a classic recipe. The simplicity of the rules belied the challenging nature of the task leading to a tough competition among the contestants.

Vennila Vasu emerged as the winner of this round, wowing the judges with Virudhunagar oil parota, mutton gravy, vetrilai laddu etc..

M. Shanthi, who secured the first runner-up position, gave a good fight by bringing chicken gravy, biscuit halwa, Chicken 65 etc..

Asma R., the second runner-up, brought biriyani, chicken gravy and 12 other dishes. Jeenath Shifa also a second runner-up had made biriyani, sheer kurma, and 13 other dishes.

Celebrity Chef Damu, along with Shiva from Gold Winner, Anitha from Harshini Agencies - distributor of Gold Winner, Paul Manickaraj - Shanthi Traders Distributor of RKG Ghee, Sharuk Shareiff from Butterfly, Saranya – Head of Marketing, TN at Elite Foods and Jai Sing Vearker of Thillai Masala team.

The final showdown will take place in Chennai on December 16. Chef Damu will judge the dishes prepared by the competitors and declare the winners. The grand prize for the contest is set at ₹1 lakh, while the second and third-place winners will receive ₹60,000 and ₹40,000, respectively.

‘Our State Our Taste’ is brought to you by Gold Winner, powered by Butterfly. In association with RKG , Aashirvaad and Elite Foods. Bambino has come on board as the vermicelli partner, Parry’s as the sugar partner, Coir-On as the comfort partner, Gsquare as the realty partner, SRM IHM as the hotel management partner, banking partner is DBS Bank India Limited, masala partner is Thillai and knowledge partner is Chef Damu.

