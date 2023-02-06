ADVERTISEMENT

Enthusiastic response for International Education Fair by The Hindu Education Plus

February 06, 2023 01:07 am | Updated February 05, 2023 11:12 pm IST - Chennai

Panel discussion on financing options and visa rules and a session on tips to crack the GRE/GMAT mark the first day of the fair

The Hindu Bureau

Oliver Ballhatchet, British Deputy High Commissioner for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, at the inauguration of International Education Fair in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The International Education Fair, organised by The Hindu Education Plus at Loyola College in Chennai, saw a huge turnout on Sunday.

Oliver Ballhatchet, British Deputy High Commissioner for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and Sunil Paliwal, Chairman of Chennai Port Trust, Rev. B. Jeyaraj, Secretary and Correspondent, Loyola College inaugurated the fair. The fair will conclude on Monday.

Mr. Ballhatchet highlighted the benefits and the recognition for the quality of education that the universities in the U.K. offered to students and spoke about why one should pursue higher studies in the U.K.

He said that while top four universities were from the U.K., the employability factor for foreign students in the U.K. was much higher than other countries and nearly 83% of the foreign students feel that a U.K. degree enables them to secure a job. He said the affordability played a vital role in many foreign students pursuing higher education in the U.K.

Mr. Paliwal highlighted that the kind of exposure one got when studying abroad was tremendous and encouraged students to think outside the box in order to gain more knowledge and experience. He highlighted how the present generation of students was much more educated, which made them more ethical.

Supriyo Choudhury, senior manager, global business development, MPOWER financing; Senthil Kumar Vinayagam, co-founder and head of business, Learners Cortex Magoosh; Sundaresan S.,  vice-president, Advertisement Sales, South, and Rajesh R. Menon, senior general manager, Advertisement Sales, both of The Hindu, were present.

Sarath Kumar, head of admissions, Learners Cortex Magoosh, delivered a talk on the topic “USA as an Education Hub and Visa Processing” and Mr. Choudhury on “Financing your education”.

A panel discussion on “U.S. and Indian Bank policies for education loans” was held. R. Sujatha, Deputy Editor (Reporting), The Hindu, moderated the discussion. The panel had Mr. Choudhury, and Seetharaman, Chief Manager, Personal Banking, SBI. There was a session on “How to crack GRE/GMAT.”

The event is presented by MPOWER Financing and powered by Learners Cortex Magoosh, SBI is the regional banking partner and the venue partner is Loyola College, Chennai.

