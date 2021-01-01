Ensuring free and fair polls

J.K. Tripathy, Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu

With the Assembly election due in April-May, our main focus will be to prepare for it. In fact, we are gearing up to see whether we have got all the [personnel] strength in the force, the right people and the equipment we need. Basically, we are equipping our Department and are preparing to ensure a free and fair election.

The police force has rendered exemplary services, through its personnel, during COVID-19.

We are looking forward to ensuring the best of our services. Our only request to the people is to extend their cooperation to us, in every possible way, by following rules and regulations, participating in crime prevention and providing us information, if at all they have any, on crimes and criminals. We are seeking public cooperation to render the best services.

The police force is like my family. I definitely expect my family to do the best, to see and serve the people, in the best possible manner, in 2021. They are prepared to expect the unexpected and are always ready to meet the expectations of the people.