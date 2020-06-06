Tamil Nadu

Ensure wider consultation on reopening of schools, Tamil Nadu forum says

The State Platform for Common School System - Tamil Nadu, pointed out that the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs demanded consultation at the institution level with all stakeholders, which must include teachers, parents and students

The State Platform for Common School System - Tamil Nadu (SPCSS - TN) has urged the School Education Department to ensure wider consultation with all stakeholders on the reopening of schools.

In a statement issued on Saturday, P.B. Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary, SPCSS - TN, condemned the Director of School Education’s recent letter to all the Chief Educational Officers to identify one parent from each type of school coming under them for consultation.

Alleging that the letter was not clear on the purpose of the consultation, he said that the classification of schools into eight types and identifying a parent by the authorities for consultation were also arbitrary.

The association pointed out that the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs demanded consultation at the institution level with all stakeholders, which must include teachers, parents and students. Mr. Prince Gajendra Babu also criticised the government’s decision to exclude representatives from teachers’ associations from the expert committee formed to frame recommendations.

Highlighting that the time given to the expert committee to submit its report was about to get over soon, he said that the School Education Department must immediately make a public announcement to have a consultation with all stakeholders at a wider level.

